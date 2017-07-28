Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Burbank and Sun Valley for the “Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis,” supported by Indian Motorcycle. Riders depart Friday, July 28th, 2017 on a nine-day journey from Los Angeles to the 77th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rolling out on Indian Motorcycles, trikes and Champion Sidecars, the 3rd Annual Veterans Charity Ride provides participating veterans a chance to use motorcycle therapy as a way to decompress from the challenges of post-war life.

Dozens of veterans have participated in the last two rides, and in 2017 twenty deserving veterans and veteran mentors will join the Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis. The ride provides participating veterans the opportunity to work toward overcoming their post-war challenges while out on the open road. Riding through the most scenic back roads of the western United States, veterans will not only experience the great outdoors and the beauty this country has to offer, but also make stops to meet with other veterans, supporters, riders, and participate in various adjacent adventures. For more information about the Veterans Charity Ride, take a look at their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323-460-5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com