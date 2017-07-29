Anthony Scaramucci Cancels Weekend Appearances at Politicon Convention in Pasadena

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was going to be among the hottest draws at Politicon, a two-day political convention in Pasadena this weekend.

But on Friday, organizers announced that he had canceled his appearance at the event — shortly after a profanity-laden interview emerged in which he trashed his new White House colleagues.

Organizers of Politicon downplayed the cancelation, pointing to several other guests, including Chelsea Handler and Ann Coulter, who are still scheduled to appear, and poked fun at Scaramucci’s recent tirade.

“At least now we don’t have to worry about violating any local obscenity laws!” they said in a statement.

