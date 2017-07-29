× Humpback Whale Entangled in Fishing Line Off Coast of San Pedro

Rescue crews worked on freeing a humpback whale that became stuck in a fishing line off the coast of San Pedro on Saturday.

The mammal was spotted early Saturday morning near Point Fermin, according to Capt. Erik Combs with Harbor Breeze Cruises.

Crews partially untangled the whale but were not able to fully free the mammal, Combs said. Authorities will return on Sunday to completely set the whale free.

Marine Animal Rescue attached a tracking device to the animal to make sure the whale doesn’t drift away before all the lines are cut, according to the Daily Breeze.