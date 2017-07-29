‘It’s Not What Policing Is About Today’: LAPD Officials React to Trump’s Comments About Arrestees

Hours after President Trump on Friday encouraged law enforcement officers to be “rough” with people they arrest, Los Angeles officials rejected his remarks, saying the comments stood in stark contrast to their expectations for police here.

“What the president recommended would be out of policy in the Los Angeles Police Department,” said Steve Soboroff, one of five civilian police commissioners who oversee the LAPD.

“It’s not what policing is about today.”

Trump’s comments came during a speech in New York that largely focused on the gang Mara Salvatrucha, a primarily Salvadoran gang better known as MS-13.

