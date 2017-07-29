Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
80°
80°
Low
66°
High
82°
Sun
65°
79°
Mon
67°
82°
Tue
71°
84°
See complete forecast
KTLA Weather: Sunny and Warm with High Surf, Liberte Chan Saturday Forecast
Posted 9:04 AM, July 29, 2017, by
Liberté Chan
,
Updated at 09:06AM, July 29, 2017
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and warm with high surf along the coast.
KTLA 5 News on Instagram
Popular
MAC Cosmetics to Give Away Free Lipstick on Saturday for National Lipstick Day
Young Couple ID’d as Victims of Wrong-Way Crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Justin Bieber Was Driver of Car That Struck Pedestrian in Beverly Hills
‘She Killed Her Own Sister’: Grieving Parents Speak After Stockton Teen Livestreamed Fatal DUI Crash
Latest News
Wells Fargo Charged Customers for Unneeded Auto Insurance — Then Repossessed Their Cars
Connecticut Dad With No Criminal Record, an American Wife and 2 Kids Battles Deportation Order
KTLA Weather: Sunny and Warm with High Surf, Liberte Chan Saturday Forecast
Tropical Storms Prompt Surf Advisories, Beach Closures Along Southern California Coast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm and Muggy Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Local News
‘Unseasonably’ Hot Conditions Expected; Officials Warn of Dangerous Surf, Tides at O.C. Beaches
Local News
Big Surf, Strong Rip Currents to Persist Off SoCal Coast After Hundreds of Swimmers Rescued Last Weekend
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Hot Saturday Forecast
Local News
1 hour ago
Tropical Storms Prompt Surf Advisories, Beach Closures Along Southern California Coast
Local News
Tropical Storm Brings Powerful Surf to SoCal Beaches
Local News
High Surf, Rip Current Warning Issued for Southern California Beaches
Local News
Weather
Late Spring Storm Brings Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.