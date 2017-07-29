× LAPD on Tactical Alert After Power Outage at DTLA Dispatch Center

The Los Angeles Police Department remained on a citywide tactical alert Saturday after a power outage the day before knocked out its downtown dispatch center, officials said.

The outage began about 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Mike Lopez. All 911 calls are being rerouted through the LAPD’s San Fernando Valley dispatch center.

Response times have not been affected by the outage, he said.

It was not known what caused the outage or when service would be restored, Lopez said.

