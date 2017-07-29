× Man Dead After Shooting in Front of Marijuana Dispensary in Inglewood

Inglewood police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in front a marijuana dispensary in possible robbery on Saturday, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Officers were called to the front of MX Club in the 11000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard around 3:18 p.m.

There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter, who is described as male, fled the scene after the shooting, police added.

The dispensary was not related to the incident and police do not believe the shooting was gang related, according to Lt. Cardell Hurt.