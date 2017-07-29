Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 29th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Let's play! Here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations. New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK, where we have opportunity to express our creativity. Class dates and prices vary, so check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.

Admission is only $9.00.

California Watermelon Festival @ 10am

Hansen Dam Sports Complex

11480 Foothill Boulevard

Sylmar

watermelonfest.org

Sylmar is the place to be for the California Watermelon Festival. There’s all-you-can-eat-watermelon. Watermelon cooking. Oh, look at this. Watermelon carving, Watermelon games, as well as live entertainment.

Admission is $12.00.

Kooking 4 Kids

New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

9537 South Vermont

Los Angeles

http://www.fyfs.org

“Kooking 4 Kids” in South Los Angeles is making sure underpriviledged children get a nutrious meal this Summer. The non-profit organization is filling the gap created when schools are closed for the Summer, eliminating the opportunity for students to get lunch.

“Kooking 4 Kids”, can always use donations and volunteers. To learn how you can help, take a look at the website: http://www.fyfs.org

“Defining Courage Exhibition”

Go For Broke National Education Center

355 East 1st Street, Suite 200

Los Angeles

goforbroke.org

This is the “DEFINING COURAGE” in the Little Tokyo’s historic district. It explores the concept of courage through the lives of the young Japanese Americans of World War II and asks modern visitors to act with similar courage in their own lives.

The exhibition is one-of-a-kind in its dynamic, hands-on, and experience-based approach, engaging visitors through participatory learning experiences. These experiences teach the history of the Japanese American World War II story and its relevance to our lives today.

Politicon 2017 @ 11am

The Unconventional Political Convention

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

politicon.com

Liberal MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Ann Reid, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Lawyer and Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper are among the more than 50 biggest names in politics, comedy, and entertainment participating in Pasadena’s Politicon 2017.

The weekend of debates, panels, films, comedy, and podcasts – all on the subject of politics – begins at 11am the Pasadena Convention Center.

Gamble House Exclusive “Upstairs Downstairs Tours @ 11am

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena

Gamblehouse.org

The historic Gamble House is open for rare now through tours Sunday, August 13th.

Twenty-dollar, 90 minute tours features the living quarters of the Gamble family as well as the living quarters the staff who maintained the three story, 1908 architectural masterpiece.

Midsummer Scream Halloween Festival

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.facebook.com/midsummerscream

Wait a minute! Halloween happens in October! Well, Halloween is happening now at the Midsummer Scream Halloween Festival at the Long Beach Convention Center.

THIS EVENT IS HUGE! There are more than 90,000 square feet of vendors and exhibitors, haunted attractions and

experiences, live entertainment and world-class panel presentations.

Farm Fresh Fun!

2017 Orange County Fair

Now through Sunday, August 13th

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

There’s “farm fresh fun” night and day at the 2017 Orange County Fair.

There are new rides, new food, and new critters at this traditional celebration of Summer.

If you’re on a budget, there are many discount deals, among them are free and discount tickets for veterans and members of military. Children can earn free carnival ride tickets if they read books. For a complete listing of fair activities and discounts, check the ocfair.com website.

Taste of Inglewood @ Noon

Edward Vincent Park

700 Warren Lane

Inglewood

Tasteofinglewood.com

Twenty five of the hottest urban vendors gather in Inglewood for a “Taste of Inglewood.”

Bring your appetite to Edward Vincent Park in Inglewood.

The admission fee is $5.00.

Long Beach Crawfish Festival @ Noon

Rainbow Lagoon Park

Shoreline Village Drive

Long Beach

longbeachcrawfishfestival.com

Event organizers say this is the largest crawfish boil west of the Mississippi. All of this cooking is for the Long Beach Crawfish Festival.

At Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach, there’s dancing and playing and, of course, the world’s largest crawfish pots serving lots of the crimson colored freshwater crustaceans.

Admission is $16.00, which DOES NOT include food and drinks.

Have a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

