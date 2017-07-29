Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 29th, 2017

-0-
Happy Saturday! Let's play! Here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
Sawdustartfestival.org
Enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations. New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK, where we have opportunity to express our creativity. Class dates and prices vary, so check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.
Admission is only $9.00.
California Watermelon Festival @ 10am
Hansen Dam Sports Complex
11480 Foothill Boulevard
Sylmar
watermelonfest.org
Sylmar is the place to be for the California Watermelon Festival. There’s all-you-can-eat-watermelon. Watermelon cooking. Oh, look at this. Watermelon carving, Watermelon games, as well as live entertainment.
Admission is $12.00.
Kooking 4 Kids
New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
9537 South Vermont
Los Angeles
http://www.fyfs.org
“Kooking 4 Kids” in South Los Angeles is making sure underpriviledged children get a nutrious meal this Summer. The non-profit organization is filling the gap created when schools are closed for the Summer, eliminating the opportunity for students to get lunch.
“Kooking 4 Kids”, can always use donations and volunteers. To learn how you can help, take a look at the website: http://www.fyfs.org
“Defining Courage Exhibition”
Go For Broke National Education Center
355 East 1st Street, Suite 200
Los Angeles
goforbroke.org
This is the “DEFINING COURAGE” in the Little Tokyo’s historic district. It explores the concept of courage through the lives of the young Japanese Americans of World War II and asks modern visitors to act with similar courage in their own lives.
The exhibition is one-of-a-kind in its dynamic, hands-on, and experience-based approach, engaging visitors through participatory learning experiences. These experiences teach the history of the Japanese American World War II story and its relevance to our lives today.
Politicon 2017 @ 11am
The Unconventional Political Convention
Pasadena Convention Center
300 East Green Street
Pasadena
politicon.com
Liberal MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Ann Reid, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Lawyer and Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper are among the more than 50 biggest names in politics, comedy, and entertainment participating in Pasadena’s Politicon 2017.
The weekend of debates, panels, films, comedy, and podcasts – all on the subject of politics – begins at 11am the Pasadena Convention Center.
Gamble House Exclusive “Upstairs Downstairs Tours @ 11am
The Gamble House
4 Westmoreland Place
Pasadena
Gamblehouse.org
The historic Gamble House is open for rare now through tours Sunday, August 13th.
Twenty-dollar, 90 minute tours features the living quarters of the Gamble family as well as the living quarters the staff who maintained the three story, 1908 architectural masterpiece.
Midsummer Scream Halloween Festival
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
300 East Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach
http://www.facebook.com/midsummerscream
Wait a minute! Halloween happens in October! Well, Halloween is happening now at the Midsummer Scream Halloween Festival at the Long Beach Convention Center.
THIS EVENT IS HUGE! There are more than 90,000 square feet of vendors and exhibitors, haunted attractions and
experiences, live entertainment and world-class panel presentations.
Farm Fresh Fun!
2017 Orange County Fair
Now through Sunday, August 13th
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
ocfair.com
There’s “farm fresh fun” night and day at the 2017 Orange County Fair.
There are new rides, new food, and new critters at this traditional celebration of Summer.
If you’re on a budget, there are many discount deals, among them are free and discount tickets for veterans and members of military. Children can earn free carnival ride tickets if they read books. For a complete listing of fair activities and discounts, check the ocfair.com website.
Taste of Inglewood @ Noon
Edward Vincent Park
700 Warren Lane
Inglewood
Tasteofinglewood.com
Twenty five of the hottest urban vendors gather in Inglewood for a “Taste of Inglewood.”
Bring your appetite to Edward Vincent Park in Inglewood.
The admission fee is $5.00.
Long Beach Crawfish Festival @ Noon
Rainbow Lagoon Park
Shoreline Village Drive
Long Beach
longbeachcrawfishfestival.com
Event organizers say this is the largest crawfish boil west of the Mississippi. All of this cooking is for the Long Beach Crawfish Festival.
At Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach, there’s dancing and playing and, of course, the world’s largest crawfish pots serving lots of the crimson colored freshwater crustaceans.
Admission is $16.00, which DOES NOT include food and drinks.
Have a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
