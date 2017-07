Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surf was expected to reach heights of up to 7 feet as Tropical Storm Hillary and Hurricane Irwin — both brewing off the coast of Baja Mexico — brought high tides and strong rip currents to Southern California beaches on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Three areas along the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, where three people have drowned recently, were closed until Tuesday.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on July 29, 2017.