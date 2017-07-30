18-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicular Manslaughter, Drunken Driving After Deadly Crash in Anaheim

Police believe an Anaheim teenager was driving while intoxicated when his car struck another vehicle in Anaheim on Sunday, killing one person and injuring another.

Anaheim resident Jorge Martinez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI and driving without a license following the collision, which occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ball Road, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

Ball Road was closed in both directions between Walnut Street and Loara Street throughout the morning as officials canvassed the scene.

Investigators believe Martinez’s Nissan Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Ball Road from Walnut Street when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Maxima veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota Camry that was turning into the driveway of an apartment complex on the south side of Ball Road, officials said.

One of the Camry’s two occupants, a 34-year-old man who was driving, was declared dead at the scene. The man’s pregnant wife was at home with the couple’s young child at the time, according to police.

The car’s passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officers said.

The victims have not been identified.

Officers at the scene determined Martinez was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and detained him. Police are also looking into reports that he was involved in a street race prior to the collision.

Martinez was being held on $100,000 bail.