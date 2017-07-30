× 405 Freeway Lane Closures Near LAX to Begin on Monday; Expected to be Closed for 3 Weeks

If you’re making an evening run to Los Angeles International Airport in the next three weeks, it’s best to avoid parts of the 405 Freeway. Lanes on the busy freeway that many drivers use to get to and from the airport will be fully or partially closed at night for 15 weekdays.

The reason: Workers will be removing wood framing from a bridge over the freeway that will be used for the light-rail Crenshaw/LAX Line.

Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, northbound lanes — sometimes all lanes, sometimes two lanes only — will be shut between Century and La Tijera boulevards, an airport news release said. Lanes are to reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, a Caltrans release said

To work around the closure, northbound travelers should exit at the La Cienega/Manchester offramp and then turn left on Manchester Boulevard, right on La Tijera Boulevard and continue to the northbound 405 entrance to reenter the freeway.

