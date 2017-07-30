× At Least 7 People Injured After Car Crashes Into Crowd in Mid-Wilshire

At least seven people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people in Mid-Wilshire on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision occurred around 3:47 p.m. at 5088 W. Pico Boulevard, the Department said in an incident report.

Six victims suffered non-life threatening injuries from the collision and one victim is listed in critical condition.

