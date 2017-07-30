Officials Report Downed Plane in Remote Area of Big Bear Mountains

A downed plane was found in San Bernardino County on Sunday, officials said.

The craft was located around 9:30 a.m. by a sheriff’s aerial unit in a remote area of the Big Bear Mountains, said Jodi Miller, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details were immediately available.

“The investigation is ongoing and I will release additional information as it becomes available,” Miller said.

KTLA’s Jessica Petido-Pierre contributed to this report.