Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 30th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Let's relax, but still do something interesting. Here are some Sunday"GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations. New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK, where we have opportunity to express our creativity. Class dates and prices vary, so check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.

Admission is only $9.00.

-0-

Gamble House Exclusive “Upstairs Downstairs Tours @ 11am

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena

Gamblehouse.org

The historic Gamble House is open for rare now through tours Sunday, August 13th.

Twenty-dollar, 90 minute tours features the living quarters of the Gamble family as well as the living quarters the staff who maintained the three story, 1908 architectural masterpiece.

-0-

Registration Open

Special Olympics Southern

California Plane Pull

Long Beach Airport

2830 East Wardlow Road

Long Beach

sosc.org/planepull

Individuals and teams are registering for the Saturday, August 19th, 2017 Special Olympics Plane Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

Participate or donate. Check the website: http://www.sosc.org/PlanePull

-0-

July Breakfast Club Cruise-In @ 8am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

If it’s the last Sunday of the month, that means it’s time for the Breakfast Club Cruise-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Everyone is invited to show off their classic, custom, exotic, or contemporary cars and motorcycles on the third floor of the museum’s parking structure.

Free parking, bagels, coffee and conversation are yours.

-0-

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

While you’re at the Petersen Automotive Museum, sign up for a membership to explore this. SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

The exhibit features ten of the most spectacular and significant cars in the Ferrari brand’s history.

-0-

The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazon E Inspiracion

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles

323 930 CARS

petersen.org

Also at the Petersen, “The High Art of Riding Low”, teaches us about the car culture of lowriding.

This exhibit features the work of 50 lowrider artists that includes paintings and sculptures, as well as incredibly customized cars.

-0-

Drago Ristorante

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

dragoristorante.com

If all of the automotive exhibits make you hungry, you can enjoy contemporary Italian cuisine from the Drago Brothers as well as some of the most valuable cars in the world. This is NEW at the Petersen.

For menu information and reservations, check the dragoristorante.com website. Yum.

-0-

Something for the Summer!

spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp™

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

spcaLA.com

This is spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp, a weeklong day camp for 8-to-13 year olds. Children learn basic care and responsibility for pets while having fun with friends. Scholarships are available.

spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp is open and available now through the end of August.

-0-

Farm Fresh Fun!

2017 Orange County Fair

Now through Sunday, August 13th

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

There’s “farm fresh fun” night and day at the 2017 Orange County Fair.

There are new rides, new food, and new critters at this traditional celebration of Summer.

Have a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-