101 Girl Tips with Lisa Tiano and Daughter Brynn Tiano

101 Girl Tips book was written as a resource guide to address confidence building, friendship drama, body shaming, bullying and to provide girls with tips to help them navigate girl world. So many young girls are suffering with anxiety and depression more so now than ever before. Girls want to feel accepted and included. Our mission is to empower girls and young women to become more confident and help them overcome the daily challenges of girl world. The only real way to spark a revolution of real change, where girls can learn how to overcome the challenges they face on a daily basis is by educating and building awareness, and this is what we do. Go to InnerStarGirl.com