62-Year-Old Woman Dies After Violent Robbery at Victorville Swap Meet; Suspected Attacker Arrested

A woman who worked at a clothing business at an indoor swap meet in Victorville died after being robbed and violently attacked by a Norwalk man on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Chong Suk Hong, a 62-year-old Victorville resident, was working at Xtreme Menswear at the Victorville Galleria when she was attacked.

Victorville police were called to the swap meet, at 14560 Palmdale Road, at 5:42 p.m. after a 911 caller said a person who assaulted a clerk was being detained by security.

Deputies arrived and found Hong with “violent injuries,” according to a news release sent out Monday morning by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The man stopped by swap meet security was identified as Tom Raymond, 29.

Detectives think Raymond walked into Hong’s business, robbed and assaulted her, repeatedly stabbed her, and then tried to escape, according to the news released.

“There is no evidence Raymond knew Hong or had ever visited her business in the past,” the release stated.

Raymond has been booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of murder.