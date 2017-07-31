9 Emergency Responders Injured in 100-Acre Mile Fire Near Waterman Canyon; Nearby 18 Freeway Partially Closed

Three members of the U.S. Forest Service and six other emergency responders, including firefighters, were injured in the 100-acre Mile Fire on Monday, according to an incident report from the San Bernardino National Forest.

The fire is now 15 percent contained as firefighters have managed to slow the rate of spread, keeping the blaze at 100 acres, forest officials said.

The 18 Freeway between 40th Avenue and Highway 183 is currently closed as a result of the blaze, the forest service incident report said, with no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

The Mile Fire that has left nine people injured was first reported east of the 18 Freeway near Waterman Canyon at 1:42 p.m. on Monday, according to the incident report.

By around 5:30 p.m., 160 firefighters were working to stop the blaze, the incident report said.

The 100-acre fire had already left four firefighters with heat-related injuries by 3:30 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Fire Department.

MILE FIRE:(update) SBCoFD is leading investigation. 4 firefighter injuries. All heat related. All FF's transported to area hospitals. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 31, 2017

No evacuations have been ordered as a result of the fire.