× Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by 2 Vehicles in Redlands, Including 1 That Initially Fled the Scene: Police

A man died after being struck by two drivers in Redlands, including one who left the scene before later reporting the crash to authorities, police said Monday.

The fatal collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Alabama Street north of Pioneer Street, according to a Redlands Police Department news release.

The victim, a 55-year-old San Bernardino man, was riding a motorized bicycle southbound on Alabama when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction, the release stated. The vehicle left the scene, according to police.

Minutes later, the victim was struck by a second car as he was lying on the ground. The second driver stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.

The victim was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died a short time later. His name has not yet been released.

Two hours after the initial crash, the first driver — a 20-year-old man — reported the collision to Redlands police, according to the release. His 2010 Suburu Impreza was located by a police a short distance away from the crash site.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made in connection with the fatal collision, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call dispatch at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.