Cellphone Video Captures Lightning Striking Just Feet From Las Vegas-Area Woman

A Las Vegas-area woman said she was feeling lucky to be alive after feeling lightning strike just feet from where she was standing.

Aida Dominguez of Henderson was outside recording the storm on her cell phone when the bolt struck a nearby street lamp, television station KTNV reported.

“I don’t know how I was so brave, but I did not scream once. I just thought to run!” she said.

Dominguez was outside getting video because her husband was working on the Las Vegas Strip and wanted to see what was happening at home in Henderson. She recorded a few lightning bolts before the huge one that made the whole street shake and forced her to run inside.

“I almost couldn’t even tell what happened because everything just got so bright,” she said.

KTNV Meteorologist Karla Huelga said she was not surprised the bolt touched down where it did near Dominguez’s home on the far east side of Henderson.

“It’s not uncommon that she would have had a bolt so close because she’s in between mountain ranges, which is where the storm last night was the most intense,” Huelga said.

The incident was a close call and a good lesson for everyone.

“We have our cheesy little phrases like, ‘When thunder roars, go indoors,'” said Huelga.

Dominguez was more definitive.

“I’ll be staying inside from now on,” she said.