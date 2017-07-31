Cocobella Creamery

Posted 6:08 AM, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 06:21AM, July 31, 2017

The owners of Cocobella Creamery share some of the frozen treats on its menu, including vegan ice cream. For more information visit: cocobellacreamery.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Saturday, July 29, 2017.