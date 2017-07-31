Evacuation Order Underway for 150-Acre Wildfire Near Lake Elsinore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 150-acre wildfire near Lake Elsinore has triggered evacuations on four streets in the nearby area, according to alerts from CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was 0 percent contained by about 4:30 p.m. and an evacuation order was issued at about 5 p.m. for Amorose Street, Rockridge Road, Toft Street and Ainsworth Place, according to official incident and safety messages from the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE.

The Rose Fire was burning in medium fuels at a rapid rate, fire officials said.

It was first reported in the 14800 block of Amorose Street at about 2:22 p.m., according to an incident fact sheet from fire officials.

The evacuation center is at Elsinore High School, which is located at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar, Calif., according to fire officials.

There is also a road closure on Grand Avenue between Amorose Street and Machado Street, officials said.

Previous evacuation warnings — which have since been lifted — were announced earlier in the afternoon for El Cariso Village, El Cariso Campground, Los Pinos Campground and North Main, fire officials said.