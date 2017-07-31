Father Detained by ICE After Dropping Daughter Off at Lincoln Heights School May Be Deported Next Week

The family of Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, an immigrant in the country illegally whose case has drawn international media attention, was devastated to learn that he could be deported as early as next week.

Avelica-Gonzalez, 49, has been held at a federal detention facility since Feb. 28, when immigration agents arrested him minutes after he dropped off his 12-year-old daughter at her Lincoln Heights school.

Lawyers for Avelica-Gonzalez in June settled the two decades-old misdemeanor convictions — for driving under the influence and for receiving stolen car tags — that prompted his arrest. He pleaded guilty to lesser vehicle code violations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had cited a deportation order based on the former convictions as the reason for picking him up in February. His lawyers had hoped that with the changes, ICE would grant his release and cancel his deportation order.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.