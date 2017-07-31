Fitness Tips For Busy Moms With Women’s Health Next Fitness Star Finalist Lana Titus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finalist Lana Titus joined us live to tell us all about Women’s Health Magazine’s Next Fitness Star Competition and she gave us some tips on how to effectively work out even when you only have 10-20 minutes.

For the fifth year, Women’s Health is on the hunt for our Next Fitness Star. Selected for their tenacity, passion, empowering personal stories, and incredible workouts – this year’s five incredible finalists are competing for the 2017 title and the opportunity to star in a Women’s Health workout video series. Lana is a trainer at LA’s Burn 60 and a mom of 3. You can go to www.WHNextFitnessStar.com to watch videos of each finalist and vote for Lana. And for more information on Lana, you can go to www.LanaTitus.com or follow her on social media