Hugo Lara, the man who in 2001 fatally stabbed 71-year-old Alfredo Trevino more than 100 times inside the victim's Boyle Heights bar, La Cita, was sentenced to 22 years in state prison Monday. The sentence, the result of a plea deal, finally brought some closure to the victim's family after so many years. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 31, 2017.