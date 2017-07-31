Scorching heat, muggy conditions and the possibility of thunderstorms are expected to return to Southern California this week. Henry DiCarlo has the forecast on July 31, 2017.
Monday Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat and Muggy Conditions
-
Wednesday Forecast: Warm, Muggy Conditions Continue
-
Monday Forecast: Warm and Muggy With Chance of Inland T-Storms
-
Thunderstorms, Muggy Conditions, Slightly Cooler Temps Forecast for Southern California
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot and Muggy Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm and Muggy Saturday Forecast
-
-
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, Hot Conditions Expected
-
Muggy Conditions, Scattered Showers, Possible T-Storms Expected Around Southern California
-
Thursday Forecast: Heat Advisories, Warnings Expected Through Saturday
-
Thursday Forecast: Heat Wave Expected Through Next Week
-
Excessive Heat Warnings Issued for Parts of California, Nevada and Arizona
-
-
Friday Forecast: Record Highs Expected Amid SoCal Heat Wave
-
Friday Forecast: Heat Wave Expected Through Weekend, Into Next Week
-
Wednesday Forecast: Excessive Heat Warnings Issued