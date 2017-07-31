Mother of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Ladera Heights Sues County and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The mother of a man who was shot and killed in March during an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies has sued the county and the Sheriff’s Department, saying that deputies lacked proper training and used unnecessary force against her son, who suffered from a mental illness.

The civil rights lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court. It follows another federal lawsuit filed by the children of Dennis “Todd” Rogers, 41, who was shot by deputies the night of March 7 outside a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Ladera Heights.

Peter Morris, an attorney representing Rogers’ mother, said that Rogers had been asked to leave the gym, where he was a member. Rogers complied, but returned a few hours later and was shot and killed by one or more deputies, Morris said.

The lawsuit alleges that deputies attempted to shock Rogers with stun guns, and that Rogers was “unarmed and made no offensive moves towards the deputies when they killed him.”

