Pink Taco's Executive Chef, Angelo Chavez stops by to show off the hot spot's new brunch menu. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, July 30, 2017.
Pink Taco New Brunch Menu
-
Las Brisas Sunset Celebration Menu
-
Spitz Food Truck
-
Cocobella Creamery
-
Mother’s Day Brunch at Kendall’s Brasserie
-
Woman Poses as Owner, Steals Vehicle From Simi Valley Car Wash: Police
-
-
Hinoki & the Bird
-
Secret Lasagna in Downtown LA New Late Night Concept With Chef Burke Royce
-
The Pink Doughnut Box: The History of a Southern California Icon
-
Danny Trejo’s Food Empire Expands: Doughnuts in Hollywood, Tacos in Pasadena
-
Melrose Rooftop Cinema E.P. & L.P.’s New Dinner and a Movie
-
-
Taco Bell Will Now Let Couples Tie the Knot at Its Las Vegas Strip Store
-
Minneapolis Mayor, Australian Prime Minister Demand Answers From Officer Who Fatally Shot Bride-to-Be
-
Krispy Kreme Offering a Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for 80 Cents This Friday