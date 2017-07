Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in South L.A. on Monday night, as seen in aerial Sky5 footage.

The driver was going northbound on Crenshaw Boulevard at about 10:10 p.m. and LAPD are in pursuit of the vehicle, officials said.

It could be a possible stolen vehicle, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD. At about 10:19 p.m., the pursuit ended in a crash, as seen in Sky5 footage.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.