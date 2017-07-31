Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live off the coast of Dana Point with Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, a company that has been offering Captain Dave’s Shark Safaris aboard their high-speed, rigid hull inflatable catamaran, Fast Cat. The zodiac-style boat offers the closest opportunity of any Dana Point tour vessel to view the apex predators in their natural environment. Fast Cat has passed a series of rigorous U.S. Coast Guard safety inspections to become Dana Point’s only Coast Guard inspected and certified rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB).

With a capacity of up to 12 passengers, Fast Cat offers a more intimate shark watching experience. Also, passengers can use their own GoPro on a stick (at their own risk) to film close-ups of the sharks. Shark watchers enjoy watching Great White sharks and other wildlife while comfortably seated under a large custom sunshade.

Tour Length: 90 minutes

Cost: $65 per person

Shark Safari – Call for Availability and Schedule

Shark Safari (Limited Based on Shark Sightings in Area)

Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 488 2828

dolphinsafari.com/special-safaris