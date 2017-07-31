Vehicle Found Amid Search for 2 Hikers Missing for Days in Joshua Tree National Park

A vehicle belonging to a couple reported missing on Friday after going on a hike in Joshua Tree National Park has been recovered, authorities said Monday morning.

Search and rescue crews are out looking for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso, who were hiking in the area on Thursday and reported missing the following day, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The last sign of the couple was a ping on the man’s cellphone recorded about 4 p.m. Thursday, the release stated.

It is believed they went missing sometime after 6 a.m. Friday, according to a post on the Joshua Tree Search & Rescue Facebook page.

Crews were called in after the vehicle was found in the vicinity of the Maze Loop, near the park’s west entrance, about 4 p.m. that same day. Trackers processed the tracks near the vehicle, and believe the two were headed north into a canyon before their disappearance.

Several search teams have been deployed, as well as dogs who picked up a scent in the same area. A helicopter has also been utilized during the multi-day search.

Still, authorities have not been able to determine what happened to Nguyen and Orbeso.

Anyone who has seen or had possible contact with either of them is urged to call 760-831-7633 or Park Dispatch at 909-363-5651.