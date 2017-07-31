The Director of Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology at USCD Dr. Arisa Ortiz joined us live with overnight beauty treatments that will help you wake up looking beautiful. For more information on Dr. Arisa Ortiz, you can go to www.dermatology.ucsd.edu or follow her on Facebook.
Overnight Beauty Treatments to Help You Wake up Looking Pretty
