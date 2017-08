Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around 40,000 people were evacuated Tuesday from Huntington Beach, where the U.S. Open of Surfing was being held, due to concerns about lightning in the area. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 1, 2017.

Lifeguards evacuate #HuntingtonBeach water and beach due to potential lighting and thunderstorm approaching the area pic.twitter.com/qpCSbD22Iw — Allen Schaben (@alschaben) August 2, 2017