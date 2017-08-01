Aramazd Andressian Sr. Expected to Plead Guilty in Killing of His Son, Sources Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Pasadena man Aramazd Andressian is expected to plead guilty to one count of murder in the killing of his 5-year-old son, a source has told KTLA.

Andressian is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court, a source told KTLA, following new revelations about the investigation into the 35-year-old man's alleged killing of his son, Aramazd "Piqui" Andressian Jr.

Andressian may have told investigators that he "harmed" the boy and "left him" him in Santa Barbara County while also leading them to the body, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services report reviewed by the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The dead body of Andressian's 5-year-old son was found in the Lake Cachuma area in late June, officials said.

The report indicates that Andressian Sr. told investigators from the sheriff's department the location of his son's body in the days surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas on June 23, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

It appears these new details — given in the report, which has been sealed by the court — actually match up with incidents that happened around the time the 5-year-old went missing and when he was found, the Tribune reports.

Andressian Sr. was extradited from Las Vegas on the same day that his son's body was found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

5-year-old Aramazd "Piqui" Andressian Jr. was missing for about two months before his body was found, as he was first reported missing when he did not show up to a pre-arranged custody transfer on April 22. Earlier that same day, his father had been found passed out a park near South Pasadena, officials said.

Andressian Sr. was jailed the day he was found passed out, but he was released three days later. His lawyer told KTLA he was let free because there was insufficient evidence to keep him in custody.

In late June, the 35-year-old was again arrested on suspicion of murder and extradited from Las Vegas to California, when L.A. officials announced a "no-body murder charge" in the case.

In his first court appearance following the extradition, Andressian initially pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $10 million.

A private funeral was held for 5-year-old "Piqui" on July 18, and his mother, Ana Estevez, spoke about her love for her young son during the service.

"I want the world to see what an amazing child you were to me, through my eyes," Estevez said during the service. "I miss you telling me, 'Mama, you look beautiful,' ... You are the love of my life, papa — today, tomorrow and always."