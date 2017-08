An Arizona police officer entertained passing motorists in Tucson after Saturday’s power outage on the city’s east side.

Storms knocked out power to part of the area, including the street lights, KTVK reported.

That’s when Officer Woodson of operations division east danced his way through his traffic control duties.

The video has more than 100,000 views and shared more than 3,000 times on Tucson police’s Facebook page.