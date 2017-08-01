‘Armed Suspect’ Barricaded Inside East L.A.-Area Home Prompts Evacuations: Sheriff’s Dept.

Residents have been evacuated amid a barricade situation involving an “armed suspect” in the East Los Angeles area Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A SWAT team responded to the 3600 block of Floral Drive around 9 a.m. regarding a barricaded subject and is working to bring about a peaceful resolution to the incident, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated, the release stated. It was unclear how many residences have been impacted.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t released any additional information about the incident, but a male resident at the scene told KTLA that he heard what sounded like “some shots fired.”

“We went outside to see what the commotion was about and it looked like two men were coming outside,” the man said. “One looked like he was bleeding from the leg and then the police officers drove up.”

He added that the injured young man, who is approximately 20 or 21 years old, was taken away by ambulance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.