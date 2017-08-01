× Bloomington Man, 55, Fatally Shot Near His Home

A Bloomington man was shot and killed near his home, authorities said Tuesday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 10600 block of Dumond Avenue for a “shots fired/man down call” just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s news release.

They found Victor Chaparro, 55, on the sidewalk near his home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chaparro was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m.

Witnesses described seeing a silver or other light-colored, four-door sedan speeding away from the scene immediately after the shots were fired, the release stated. The shooting occurred on a street lined with single-family homes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact homicide Detective Troy Mooradian at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-782-7463 or go to wetip.com.