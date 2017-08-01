× Covered California Premiums to Jump Next Year; Anthem Blue Cross Pulls Out of Most of State

Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year.

About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state. State officials said Tuesday that Anthem will continue providing coverage only in Santa Clara County and parts of Northern California and the Central Valley.

The 12.5% average increase is slightly lower than last year, when premiums rose by more than 13%. Officials said that people who switch to the lowest-priced plans could see a rise of only about 3%.

Covered California provides coverage to about 1.5 million Californians, the majority of whom are eligible for subsidies to lower their premium costs under the Affordable Care Act.

