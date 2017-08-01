Burglar Flees Irvine Home After Babysitter Catches Him by Surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Irvine are searching for a man who broke into a home, but was surprised when a babysitter walked inside with a child prompting him to flee.

The home burglary was reported Monday between noon and 12:37 p.m. at a home in the 20 block of Royal Grove in the Woodbury neighborhood. When the babysitter returned to the home with a child, she saw the burglar on the staircase which led him to run out through an open garage door, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

"She did the absolutely right thing. As soon as she saw that he ran out of the house she went to a neighbor, got some help, called 911," Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr told KTLA . "So she acted perfectly in this situation, made sure she was looking out for herself and the safety of the child."

The burglar was captured on surveillance video inside the home walking through a child's play room.

He was described as Black, between the ages of 18 and 25, weighing about 170 pounds with black hair.

The man was seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and white shirt with the number "3" on one sleeve. He had on black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes down the side, blue tennis shoes and blue gloves. Police said he was carrying a blue backpack that had white polka dots on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Irvine Police Department Detective Jameson Roberts at 949-727-7170.