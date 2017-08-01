How to Overcome Working Mom Guilt With Best Selling Author Samantha Ettus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best-selling author and Work/Life Balance Expert Samantha Ettus joined us live with advice on how to overcome working mom guilt. Samantha has written The Pie Life – A Guilt Free Recipe for Success and Satisfaction which is the ultimate self-improvement book for women who work. Samantha also just released The Pie Life Planner which is the world’s first motivational planner, as it allows you to put all of your thoughts, dreams, and plans on paper. The Pie Life philosophy recognizes that fulfillment comes from giving your time to six or seven areas of your life, rather than just one or two. It also means dropping the guilt and embracing imperfection. With fun quizzes and nuggets of wisdom throughout, more than 50 quotes from amazing women and space to record sleep and well-being, The Pie Life Planner aims to add a daily spark to your life along with a structure and a purpose. For more information on Samantha, The Pie Life Book and Motivational Planner, you can go to their website or follow her on social media.