× Husband Charged After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Mother of Their 2 Children During Domestic Dispute in Lancaster: DA’s Office

A man is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife at their Lancaster home during a domestic-violence incident last month, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rafael Barragan, 47, has been charged with a count of murder and a count of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, a DA’s news release stated.

The defendant is accused of killing his wife, 37-year-old Katrina Barragan, after an argument that started when the couple left a birthday party the evening of July 1, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Jonathon Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated the case.

The victim called police, but the defendant allegedly interrupted it before the fatal stabbing, the DA’s office said.

Katrina Barragan was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She and her husband had two children, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

One of the kids was home when the parents argued, but it was unclear whether the child witnessed the fatal incident, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a sheriff’s official.

Barragan is scheduled to be arraigned in the Antelope Valley Branch of L.A. County Superior Court sometime Tuesday.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Barragan is being held on more than $2 million bail.