Live Ammunition Discharged, Propane Tanks Set Off by Heat in North Hollywood House Fire: LAFD

Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in North Hollywood that included live ammunition and propane tanks going off, but no injuries were reported.

The fire started just before noon at a home located at 6664 N. Ampere Ave. Forty-five firefighters responded to the blaze and knocked it down within 25 minutes. Responding firefighters reported live ammunition discharging and several propane tanks set off by heat in the backyard of the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire also extended into the attic of the home.

Aerial images from Sky5 showed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Officials were still working to determine the estimated loss due to fire.