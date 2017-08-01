Monsoonal Moisture Brings Rain, Lightning and Thunderstorms to Southern California

Southern California woke up to wild weather Tuesday as a surge of monsoonal moisture brought showers, thunder and lightning to the area along with flash flood watches and uncomfortable heat, weather officials said.

A band of thunderstorms moved across San Bernardino and Riverside counties early Tuesday and continued its march toward Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“While these storms were moving fairly quickly, they could produce some heavy downpours across the San Gabriel Mountains and eastern Antelope Valley,” forecasters said in a statement.

Summer rain

The strong monsoonal flow will dominate the weather across Southern California for the next few days, forecasters said, bringing hot and humid conditions and the threat of heavy rains.

