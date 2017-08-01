Monsoonal Rains Leave Path of Destruction Through Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall to parts of Southern California on Tuesday afternoon, prompting weather officials to issue a flash-flood warning in the Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County.

Flooded roadways were expected until late evening in Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as on the 14 and 138 freeways, according to the National Weather Service.

Those areas were expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rainfall an hour, which has the potential of causing dangerous flash flooding along roadways and normally dry washes, weather officials said. Dime-sized hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning were also reported.

Powerful winds caused downed power lines in Azusa, while a tree caught fire elsewhere in the region after getting struck by lightning, said Robbie Munroe of the National Weather Service.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.