SoCalGas Resumes Injections at Aliso Canyon Facility Amid Opposition from County, Porter Ranch Residents

Southern California Gas Co. announced Monday it had resumed injections at the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility, less than two days after an appeals court lifted a temporary ban on operations.

“SoCalGas must begin injections to comply with the [state’s] directive to maintain sufficient natural gas inventories at Aliso Canyon to support the reliability of the region’s natural gas and electricity systems,” the company wrote in a statement sent to Porter Ranch residents.

The Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in the northwestern San Fernando Valley was the site of the largest methane gas leak in U.S. history, spewing more than 100,000 tons of the greenhouse gas starting in October 2015. Roughly 8,000 families living near the area evacuated, with many complaining of headaches, nausea and nosebleeds.

The leak, which took four months to cap, prompted outrage among residents and local government officials and dozens of lawsuits. It also spawned state legislation requiring regulators to conduct a comprehensive safety review, including an analysis of the root cause of the leak and plans for addressing the risks of failure, and to study the feasibility of phasing out use of the facility in the long term.

See the full story on LATimes.com.