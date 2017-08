Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Ana at the Summer Vehicle Exhibition of European Classic Automobiles featuring the FIRST BUGATTI!

The vehicles are on display now through Monday, September 4th, 2017.

The First Bugatti

European Classic Automobiles

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana, CA 92707

(714) 210-4585

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.