10-Acre Wildfire Burning Near UC Berkeley Triggers Voluntary Campus Evacuations

A 10-acre wildfire burning in the hills east of UC Berkeley on Wednesday afternoon triggered road closures and voluntary evacuations for some campus buildings, officials said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., university police recommended evacuations of the Lawrence Hall of Science, the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute and the Space Sciences Laboratory.

The blaze drew a response of between 150 to 200 firefighters, as well as helicopters dropping loads of water from a nearby reservoir.

Firefighters had partially contained the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated, according to Berkeley officials.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.