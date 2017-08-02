10-Acre Wildfire Burning Near UC Berkeley Triggers Voluntary Campus Evacuations

A 10-acre wildfire burning in the hills east of UC Berkeley on Wednesday afternoon triggered road closures and voluntary evacuations for some campus buildings, officials said.
Shortly after 3 p.m., university police recommended evacuations of the Lawrence Hall of Science, the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute and the Space Sciences Laboratory.
The blaze drew a response of between 150 to 200 firefighters, as well as helicopters dropping loads of water from a nearby reservoir.
Firefighters had partially contained the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated, according to Berkeley officials.
