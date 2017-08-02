6 Injured After Car Slams Into Chinese Restaurant in Inglewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six people were injured after a car smashed into the Inglewood Chinese restaurant where they were eating on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Chinatown Express at 10036 S Hawthorne Blvd. around 4:20 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, showing a black sedan continue driving forward after it had parked in a stall in front of the eatery.

Six patrons who were sitting at tables near the glass window the vehicle crashed into were injured, including a young boy, Peters said.

Five of the victims sustained only minor injuries, while one had moderate injuries. The boy was only minorly injured, firefighters said.

The restaurant's owner, Steven Tran, said he was working the register when the car shattered his storefront.

“I thought it was a shooting or something," he told KTLA. "Then I turned around and there was chaos.”

He described one victim as being crushed under the table they were sitting at.

The car was removed from the scene by 6 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.