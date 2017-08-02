Caltrans Aims to Rebuild Highway 1 on Top of Massive Landslide Near Big Sur

What do you do when a mountainside buckles and 5 million cubic yards of earth slide on top of your highway?

If you’re Caltrans, you build over it.

At least that’s the plan the agency announced Wednesday for battered Highway 1 in Monterey County, where the biggest landslide ever along the Big Sur coast buried the road at Mud Creek on May 20.

The new highway will run over the landslide — in an area no longer moving — and be protected with embankments, berms, rocks, culverts, netting and other material, Caltrans said.

