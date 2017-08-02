Home Damaged, Garages Burned After Fire Breaks Out in North Hollywood

A home was damaged and a row of garages burned when a fire broke out in North Hollywood Wednesday morning.

The fire began about 5:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

A row of garages were well involved with flames and at least two other buildings were exposed, according to Stewart.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters battling the blaze from on top of a nearby roof.

The fire eventually spread to a vacant home.

By 6:15 a.m., crews had extinguished the parking garages and had nearly put out the flames at the home, Stewart stated.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.

