× Georgia Grandmother Charged in Fatal Pit Bull Attack on Her Toddler Grandson

A Georgia grandmother has been charged in connection with a deadly pit bull attack on her 20-month-old grandson.

Sandra Adams was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, cruelty to children second-degree and involuntary manslaughter, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers from the Hartwell Police Department responded to a 911 call Tuesday at about 3:15 p.m. originating from the Reddy Urgent Care on Franklin Street in Hartwell, Georgia where the toddler was suffering from extensive injuries following an apparent attack by two pit bulls.

The toddler was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m.

The preliminary investigation suggests Adams was babysitting her grandson at her home in Hartwell when the deadly attack happened.

Adams and the child were outside when she attempted to re-enter her residence at which time two pit bulldogs that resided at the residence ran out the back door knocking Adams to the ground and attacking the child. Adams attempted to both shield the child from further attack and to pull the dogs away from the child. Adams was eventually able to get the dogs back into the residence and pick up the child.

She then transported the child to a nearby location where she picked up the child’s mother, Amy Adams, and the two drove the child to the Reddy Urgent Care in Hartwell.

Historical information indicates that Sandra Adams had been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department under a city ordinance for maintaining disorderly animals.

The pit bulls are currently being kenneled in separate locations and are under observation by animal control.

Family members were interviewed after the child’s attack.

Hartwell Police Chief Anthony Davis requested assistance from the Athens Investigative office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Hartwell police officers, the Coroner’s Office,and the office of the District Attorney have jointly launched an investigation into the child’s death.

The investigation was ongoing.

